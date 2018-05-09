The Drunkest Person at the 2018 Met Gala Revealed...Kinda

Who was the drunkest guest at the 2018 Met Gala? Andy Cohen knows...but he isn't telling.

"Oh! He's another talk show host—and it's not Jimmy Fallon," Cohen teased last night in response to a viewer's question, narrowing it down to Stephen Colbert, James Corden and Trevor Noah. He shared the tidbit on his Bravo show, where guest Brad Goreski also said, "I didn't really see anybody that drunk at the after-party. I didn't really see anybody that drunk!"

"The lies you tell," Winnie Harlow said, teasing Goreski.

"I swear to God!" the celebrity stylist assured his fellow guest. "I wish!"

Derek Blasberg, who was tending bar, shared another secret. "George Clooney looked like he was having a lot of fun...He was having more fun than all of us!" Harlow confirmed his account, revealing, "I met him for the first time. He was having the best time of his life. I love it! I love it!"

Meanwhile, Cohen—who was Sarah Jessica Parker's date—said he was under the influence. "I ate a Cheeba Chew at dinner," he admitted. "And I'll tell you something, I was feeling no pain!"