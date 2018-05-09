EXCLUSIVE!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Sneak Peek: Ronnie's Girlfriend Jen Finally Arrives and He's Super "Nervous"

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., May. 9, 2018 4:00 PM

Forget the cabs, "somebody's wife" is here!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is welcoming its first house-guest in Thursday's all-new episode: Jen Harley, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's pregnant girlfriend. As you can imagine, Ronnie's fellow guido and guidettes have exactly zero chill about finally meeting his baby mama. "Look how nervous he is!" Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio yells, as he and the rest of the cast stare at her from the staircase. 

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the MTV hit's episode, Jen finally arrives in Miami, and it's about as awkward as you'd expect it to be. Especially when you realize Ronnie is giving her the exact same tour he gave "French Fry" a.k.a the girl he (most likely) cheated on Jen with a few episodes ago. 

In fact, the editors helpfully give us flashbacks of Ronnie and French Fry's tour of the Miami house as he's showing Jen around, even the bathroom where the alleged cheating went down. 

"Ronnie's gonna give her a tour of the house," Vinny Guadagnino helpfully narrates. "He's going to show her the bedroom. Of course, the bathroom. It's what he does."

Watch the most awkward  house tour ever go down in the exclusive video above. 

While Ronnie and Jen are still together in this episode, most fans know the couple has since broken up.

After welcoming their daughter, Ariana Sky, the pair split after an explosive fight that played out on social media

A source recently told E! News that Ronnie and Jen are trying to keep things "calm and civil" for the sake of their daughter. 

"They are not back together," the insider explained. "That said, Ron has been able to spend time with his daughter and things with Jen are peaceful for now."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

