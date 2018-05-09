Forget the cabs, "somebody's wife" is here!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is welcoming its first house-guest in Thursday's all-new episode: Jen Harley, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's pregnant girlfriend. As you can imagine, Ronnie's fellow guido and guidettes have exactly zero chill about finally meeting his baby mama. "Look how nervous he is!" Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio yells, as he and the rest of the cast stare at her from the staircase.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the MTV hit's episode, Jen finally arrives in Miami, and it's about as awkward as you'd expect it to be. Especially when you realize Ronnie is giving her the exact same tour he gave "French Fry" a.k.a the girl he (most likely) cheated on Jen with a few episodes ago.