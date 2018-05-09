Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Final 4 Now

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 9, 2018 9:00 AM
This feels familiar...
The votes have been tallied in E! News' Ultimate Superhero Tournament, and Marvel Studios' Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are advancing to the Final 4 along with DC Entertainment's sole semifinalist: Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). Fans have already seen two of the heroes go head-to-head in hand-to-hand combat (in 2016's Captain America: Civil War), but this is the first time Thor is taking on Wonder Woman. Last summer, Gadot and Hemsworth both put their money on the Amazonian princess—but now it's up to fans to pick the winner. Voting will stay open until Saturday, May 12, at 5 a.m. PT.
Remember, you can vote as much as you want—and the superheroes' fates are in your hands!
Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!
