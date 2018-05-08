When it comes to his children dating in the public eye, Todd Chrisley always knows best.

Maybe it's because fans know he won't hold back when giving his honest opinion. Or perhaps it helps that he's been happily married to Julie Chrisley for more than 20 years.

Whatever the case may be, E! News couldn't help but ask the patriarch of the Chrisley family his thoughts on Savannah Chrisley's relatively new relationship with professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

"I like him more than I do her at times now," Todd shared with E! News exclusively ahead of the season six premiere of Chrisley Knows Best.

You hear that, Savannah? Dad totally approves!