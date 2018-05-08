Oh, Tony!

Pauley Perrette exited NCIS after 15 seasons on Tuesday night, and one fan still "can't believe" Abby Sciuto left the show: Michael Weatherly aka Special Agent Tony DiNozzo!

Weatherly, who left the longrunning CBS hit drama at the end of season 13, took to Twitter to weigh in on NCIS' goodbye to Abby, posting a video he captioned, "What a great performance tonight by @PauleyP ..."

In the nine-second video, Weatherly is walking, seemingly in a state of disbelief, before finally saying, "I can't believe Abby is leaving." Same, right?!