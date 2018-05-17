How Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Balance Their Private Family Life

Wylde/Splash News
Happy birthday, Nikki Reed!
The actress is celebrating her 30th birthday today and will likely be spending the special day with her husband, Ian Somerhalder, and their daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder. Nikki's birthday comes just weeks after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary together.
Back in April 2015, Nikki and Ian tied the knot in Santa Monica, Calif. E! News confirmed at the time that the couple, who married nine months after they first started dating, asked wedding guests to donate to the their animal rescue charity in lieu of gifts.
The duo's passion for environmental causes makes it easy to see how they fell for each other.
Two years after tying the knot, Nikki and Ian welcomed their first child together in July 2017. The birth of baby Bodhi followed just two months after the couple first announced their pregnancy. The couple seemingly kept the pregnancy a secret for as long as possible, but after much speculation the duo confirmed their news in an adorable post on Instagram. The photo showed Ian kissing Nikki's growing baby bump.
Since Bodhi's birth, the couple has remained very private about their family life. Both Nikki and Ian have yet to share a photo of their baby girl (only her toes!), keeping her out of the spotlight as much as possible.
Instead, when the couple does post to social media, it's typically to raise awareness about an important cause or share the projects they're currently working on. Oh, and they do occasionally like to gush about each other too.
Back in December, Nikki revealed the secret to marriage in a birthday poem to Ian.
"I get it now. The secret to our long happy marriage is this: I need to be in bed by 930, and you need to start manifesting all your dreams at 10. Done. As long as we always find each other for breakfast," Nikki wrote.
For their anniversary in April, Ian wrote a message to Nikki on Instagram along with a series of photos, including one from their wedding day.
"Happy 3 years today you amazing woman," Ian wrote. "This photo of you brings me to a quiet moment of that magical day. The sun was so perfect, shining on you like the goddess you truly are. From honeymooners toasting misty Costa Rican volcanoes with Chilean Cabernet in the pool (starting promptly at 12 noon of course) to quiet mountain-side anniversary moments talking photography, philosophy and parenting... This journey is so beautiful and so inspiring. I love you to the moon and back a thousand million times. Thank you for 3 amazing years. Wow... three years married... Time truly does fly when you're having fun. Love, Your Man."
And Ian sent Nikki a special message to celebrate her first Mother's Day this past Sunday.
"No filter needed. I remember taking this image of this magical human with a tiny magical human inside," Ian wrote alongside a nude pregnancy photo of Nikki. "Nicole, you are the warmth of the sun, you are the light of the moon, you are the air in my breath and the ground beneath my feet. How lucky I am to witness you in your most natural and powerful state; as a mother. I'm so profoundly grateful to you for the great sacrifice, patience, will and strength to grow, nurture and push this tiny little angel into the world. You inspire me every day to learn and alongside learning from you there is no doubt in my mind that we will be the parents we've always dreamed of being. Happy 1st Mother's Day honey. What a special day, like every day, to spend in the California sun with you and our cub."
And what a journey it's been for this adorable family!
