Nikki Bella's friendship with one family member is only getting stronger.

Close to one month after the Total Bellas star and fiancé John Cena ended their engagement, fans are getting a sense into Nikki's new reality.

As it turns out, the WWE star is staying at her twin sister Brie Bella's house for the time being.

"I know I've been kind of MIA. I've just been kind of hiding out but I wanted to reach out to you'll and just thank you for all your love and support," Nikki shared in a new video posted onto YouTube titled "NIKKI IS BACK! (and living with the Danielsons?!)." "I can't tell you how much its meant to me especially through a really difficult time."

In the clip, the reality star gives fans a glimpse into her San Diego space. She also reveals what's to come when a new season of Total Bellas premieres later this month.