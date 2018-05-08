She's taking a red carpet stand!

Scarlett Johansson made headlines after she selected a Marchesa dress to wear to the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night. For the glittering gala, the 33-year-old opted for a romantic off-the-shoulder burgundy dress with a tulle skirt and floral appliqués—but it wasn't the design that got people talking it was the designer.

The label is designed by Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Marchesa has been noticeably absent on all major red carpets in the wake of the Weinstein sexual assault scandal—so Johansson' choice to go with the label at such a high-visibility event was definitely a statement. This is actually the first time an A-lister has worn the label the brand since the scandal.

In a statement given to E! News, the star explained that she went with Marchesa given that it's run by two women who celebrate the female form.

Johansson said, "I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers."