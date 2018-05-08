Why Roseanne Tackled Muslim Panic Head-On

In the short seven weeks that it's been on the air, ABC's revival of Roseanne has courted its fair share of controversy. And tonight's episode is no different.

In "Go Cubs!," the revival's seventh episode to air, Roseanne Conner was forced to confront her bias against people of Muslim faith when she needed to befriend her new neighbors in order to use their Wi-Fi so granddaughter Mary could Skype for her mother Geena, who's stationed over in Afghanistan. It was an episode that allowed for the series to play Roseanne's Islamaphobia for laughs before delivering something of a heartwarming "we're more alike than we are different" message. And it was an idea that came from Roseanne Barr herself.