Justin Bieber Warns Fans of Being ''Fooled'' By Celebrity Lifestyles After 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., May. 8, 2018 1:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is keeping it real.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to remind his millions of followers that looks can be deceiving: "Hey world, that glamorous lifestyle portrayed by famous people on Instagram. Don't be fooled thinking their life is better than yours."

He candidly wrote, "I can you promise you it's not!"

And whether the "Baby" singer is speaking from personal experience or simply attempting to teach a valuable lesson, he chose not reveal the inspiration behind the honest words. His comments did, however, come on the heels of the lavish and celebrity-filled Met Gala, which was attended by his ex-girlfriends, Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

While the artist didn't attend the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" themed ball, he has other things on his mind, like his new passion for cycling. According to photos published by The Daily Mail today, the 24-year-old was turned away from a SoulCycle class due to full capacity.

As of late, Bieber has frequently been seen attending the popular fitness spot, and even brought rumored girlfriend Baskin Champion along for a workout.

Gomez, meanwhile, has been promoting her new song, "Back to You," which has fans guessing whether or not she is hinting at her hopes to reconnect with Bieber. Recently, the songstress shared a black and white photo of herself, with the caption, "I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to."

What are your thoughts on Bieber's post-Met Gala message? Let us know in the comments below. 

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8, at 7 and 11 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , 2018 Met Gala , Met Gala , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Romee Strijd, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Hollywood Salaries Revealed: Find Out How Much Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Making

Mr. Feeny, Boy Meets World

TV Teachers We'd Give an A+ to on Teacher Appreciation Day

Kat Von D

Kat Von D Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Leafar Seyer

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Sends Taylor Swift a Literal Olive Branch Before Tour Kickoff

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Nikki Bella Is Living With Twin Sister Brie After "Difficult" John Cena Split

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Fans, Sarah Drew Wants You to "Stop Attacking" Her Co-Star

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.