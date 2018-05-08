Kendall Jenner admits she's suffering from one "heavenly" hangover.

The supermodel and E! reality star partied the night away at last night's 2018 Met Gala, heading from the main event to Rihanna's after-party with Kim Kardashian and besties Gigi and Bella Hadid. Kendall kept the celebration going through Tuesday, getting all dressed up to indulge in a stack of pancakes on the balcony of her New York City hotel room.

With her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail and oversized shades to hide the effects of one too many vodka sodas, Kendall continues to prove she's just a girl after our own heart! She's also modeling an extravagant red gown with a massive tulle skirt in the Instagram post, something the average 22-year-old doesn't typically get to do.

But this is Kendall Jenner we're talking about, and her life is anything but average.