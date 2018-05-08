You'd Never Guess Kendall Jenner Has a Met Gala Hangover From This Glam Photo

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 8, 2018 1:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kendall Jenner admits she's suffering from one "heavenly" hangover. 

The supermodel and E! reality star partied the night away at last night's 2018 Met Gala, heading from the main event to Rihanna's after-party with Kim Kardashian and besties Gigi and Bella Hadid. Kendall kept the celebration going through Tuesday, getting all dressed up to indulge in a stack of pancakes on the balcony of her New York City hotel room. 

With her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail and oversized shades to hide the effects of one too many vodka sodas, Kendall continues to prove she's just a girl after our own heart! She's also modeling an extravagant red gown with a massive tulle skirt in the Instagram post, something the average 22-year-old doesn't typically get to do.

But this is Kendall Jenner we're talking about, and her life is anything but average. 

Photos

2018 Met Gala After-Party Pics

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Pap Nation / Splash New

Jenner channeled her inner angel by walking the red carpet in an Off-White jumpsuit similar to big sister Kim's Met Gala look from the year before. Her next after-party ensemble fell in line with the event's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme and was also designed by Off-White. 

The stunning brunette stepped out wearing a mini-dress version of a Michelangelo-inspired painting, completing the fresh look with chunky necklaces and strappy silver heels. 

Last night marked Kendall's fifth consecutive Met Gala. Luckily she has entire year to recover before the 2019 extravaganza!

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8, at 7 and 11 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , 2018 Met Gala , Met Gala , Kardashian News , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Romee Strijd, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Hollywood Salaries Revealed: Find Out How Much Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Making

Mr. Feeny, Boy Meets World

TV Teachers We'd Give an A+ to on Teacher Appreciation Day

Kat Von D

Kat Von D Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Leafar Seyer

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Sends Taylor Swift a Literal Olive Branch Before Tour Kickoff

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Nikki Bella Is Living With Twin Sister Brie After "Difficult" John Cena Split

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Fans, Sarah Drew Wants You to "Stop Attacking" Her Co-Star

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.