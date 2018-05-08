EXCLUSIVE!

How Khloe Kardashian Is Getting Her "Body Back" After Baby

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 8, 2018 1:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, 8 Months, Pregnant, Japan

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is "excited" to get back in the gym after being cleared by her doctor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who welcomed her first child with Tristan Thompson on April 12, was recently spotted out and about in Cleveland for the first time following True Thompson's birth. Now, in a new blog post on her app, Khloe is sharing her thoughts on her first "post-pregnancy paparazzi photos."

"When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn't believe how big my booty looked! I can't wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was," Khloe tells her fans in the post. "I'm super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I'm going to meet with Coach Joe!"

Why Khloe Kardashian Is Giving Tristan Thompson Another Chance

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram

@timbe33/Instagram

Khloe continues, "I've literally been counting down the days. I'm actually proud of myself for not being as big as I assumed I would be, LOL—but I'm ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again. Bring on summer and the hard work—I got this!"

And a source is telling E! News all about Khloe's recent workouts.

"Khloe has been taking little walks around the neighborhood and pushing True in her stroller for exercise. She walks for about 15 minutes and then heads back home," the insider shares with us. "Now that she's been cleared for higher intensity workouts, her first stop was at Rise Nation in Cleveland where she took the 30 minute The Climb class on Tuesday."

Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan Thompson at Basketball Game After Cheating Scandal

"She showed up bright and early and was looking great," the source continues. "She had on tight workout pants and her stomach was flat. You wouldn't think she had just had a baby. She took the class and seemed very excited to be back working out. She looked like she had plenty of energy and got a great workout. She was drenched in sweat and drinking from a big bottle of water."

And after her workout, Khloe "headed straight back home to True," according to the insider.

Khloe has been slowly emerging in public since giving birth to True last month. Over the weekend, Khloe was spotted out a restaurant with Tristan and attended his basketball game on Saturday. Khloe is showing her support for her beau amid his cheating scandal, which emerged in early April.

"Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," an insider shared with us. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Romee Strijd, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Files for Divorce From Jeff Leatham Six Months After Wedding

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, 2018 Met Gala Exes

The Art of Avoiding—or Embracing—an Ex at the Met Gala

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Met Gala

You'd Never Guess Kendall Jenner Has a Met Gala Hangover From This Glam Photo

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Warns Fans of Being ''Fooled'' By Celebrity Lifestyles After 2018 Met Gala

Gayle King, Ellen DeGeneres

Amy Schumer Wants to Smoke Weed With Gayle King

Sanaa Lathan Responds to "Bizarre" Rumors She Bit Beyonce

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.