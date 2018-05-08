Katy Perry Flew in Kim Kardashian's Press-On Nails for the Met Gala

It's Katy Perry to the rescue!

After attending the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, Kim Kardashian revealed how the singer helped her avoid a beauty crisis.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a photo of Katy looking at Kim's nails. The user captioned the photo "I can already hear Kim. 'I don't usually do long nails so I decided to switch it up tonight.'"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied to the user by sharing how Katy helped her in a pinch.

"Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA," the reality star said. "LOL. They are just glued on! So had to show her!"

Looks like Katy really lived up to those angel wings she wore on Monday.