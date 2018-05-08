How Yara Shahidi Achieved a Heavenly Glow at the Met Gala

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi took the Met Gala theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," quite literally.
After the Grown-ish star put on her Chanel gown for her first gala and moisturized with Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng gave her a glow inspired by a "flickering candle" that would accentuate her natural radiance.
"I wanted to capture a lot of light in her look to play off of the theme," the makeup pro told E! News. "I like [the highlights] to look intentional, without looking too shimmery. I wanted it to be a soften sheen."
Thus, highlighter and bronzer played major roles in ensuring that the star's beauty glowed at every angle, since cameras are flashing 360 degrees around her.
"I used a large fluffy eyeshadow brush and applied the Copacabana Bronzing Glow Oil on all the high points like her shoulder, collar bone and arms," Emily said in a breakdown of the look.
The pro states this specific product gives a natural sheen, rather than a glittery effect. To apply, she used a large eyeshadow brush (similar here) that allowed the beauty pro to be more precise in the placement of the Sol de Janeiro Glow Oil. However, once she applied it, she used her hand to blend it further into her skin.
She wasn't the only celeb to use the technique the night of the event. Kate Upton, Lily Aldridge, Tiffany Haddish and Scarlett Johanson also used the shimmering oil, which retails for $35 at Sephora.
"I used the Ipanema Sunset Glow Oil on Kate's arms and legs, really blending it in for an even all over glow," Kate Upton's makeup pro, Tracy Murphy said. "I used a foundation brush and buffed it in around the collarbones, neck and décolletage. The result is stunning!!"
Typically, when you're applying a body bronzing oil, it can get pretty messy. Glitter gets everywhere. You can't touch anything before washing your hands. It's enough to make you think, "Is this glow really worth it?"
Based on the pros, using your makeup brushes is a much better way to go about applying a bronzer. And, if needed, you can blend out the products with your hands.
