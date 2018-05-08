by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 8, 2018 12:15 PM
In honor of the 2018 Met Gala, Vogue helped the evening's standout fashionistas bring their couture looks to life. With the help of an expert video team and some pulsing music, the stars turned the exhibits of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into picture-perfect backdrops as they grooved for the cameras.
Stars like Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrusshowed off all angles of their ensembles as they writhed around among the artwork. Reality star siblings Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jennerand Kylie Jenner turned their joint video into a sister act while YSL muses Amber Valletta, Zoë Kravitzand Kate Moss strutted in unison for their clip. Meanwhile, George Clooneyand Amal Clooney took a sartorial stroll.
Perhaps the biggest scene stealer of the bunch was Frances McDormand who not so shockingly let loose as she twirled with Pierpaolo Piccioli in her showstopping headpiece.
George Clooney and #metgala Co-Chair Amal Clooney, wearing a rose-covered corset dress and pants by @richardquinn1, snuck away for a moment among the Greek and Roman statues. Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post
Sister act @kimkardashian in @versace, @kendalljenner in @off____white, and @kyliejenner in @alexanderwangny struck poses against the gorgeous walls of the French Wrightsman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post
Who else but @badgalriri could pair a custom @maisonmargiela by John Galliano mitre and a minidress? She strutted among the statues of the Greek and Roman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @depechemode
Kate Moss, @ambervalletta and @zoeisabellakravitz sizzled in black @ysl in the European paintings room. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @depechemode
Frances Mcdormand got funky with @pppiccioli in an out-of-this-world Valentino look, like a celestial body herself in her showstopping headpiece. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @basement_jaxx
Check out some of the videos above! Which one is your favorite? Share with us in the comments below!
For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8, at 7 and 11 p.m.!
