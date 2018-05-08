Frances McDormand didn't want to miss out on John Boyega's star-studded selfie on Monday.

During the 2018 Met Gala, the Star Wars actor posted a video of him enjoying the evening with his celebrity pals, including Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Solange Knowles, Tiffany Haddish, Chadwick Boseman, Lena Waithe and Sean "Diddy" Combs. While he was recording his famous friends, McDormand jumped in the shot.

It seems as though the Oscar winner had ditched her headpiece and cape. The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star wore Valentino in Haute Couture for the gala.

Boyega captioned the Instagram video, "Epic! No behaviour!"