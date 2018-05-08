Kate Bosworth was a Byzantine bride at the 2018 Met Gala!

Everything about the Oscar de la Renta look, from the gold-infused tulle to the pearl-embellished veil, came together for a look that truly honored the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. No detail was overlooked, included her beauty look, which was created by veteran makeup artist Beau Nelson, on behalf of Chantecaille.

The beauty pro was inspired by Byzantine-era paintings from the Eastern Roman Empire. To translate this into a makeup look, the expert had to carry the same ethereal quality from the dress to Kate's visage.

"I would describe this look as monochromatic," Beau explained. "The color palette consisted of nude rose, rosy taupes and soft beige pinks."