How Kate Bosworth's 2018 Met Gala Beauty Look Was Made: A Diary

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., May. 8, 2018 9:24 AM

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Bosworth was a Byzantine bride at the 2018 Met Gala

Everything about the Oscar de la Renta look, from the gold-infused tulle to the pearl-embellished veil, came together for a look that truly honored the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. No detail was overlooked, included her beauty look, which was created by veteran makeup artist Beau Nelson, on behalf of Chantecaille. 

The beauty pro was inspired by Byzantine-era paintings from the Eastern Roman Empire. To translate this into a makeup look, the expert had to carry the same ethereal quality from the dress to Kate's visage. 

"I would describe this look as monochromatic," Beau explained. "The color palette consisted of nude rose, rosy taupes and soft beige pinks."

Photos

Best Beauty on the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

How exactly do you turn old-world inspiration into a beauty look? It's all about blush! Beau took us behind the scenes with Kate before fashion's biggest night.

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

In Beau Nelson's Words

Kate Bosworth's makeup artist takes us through the actress' Met Gala beauty look, from start to finish. 

 

Brushing Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Matte in Elephant into Kate's crease!

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

Enhancing her eyes with a rosy glow. 

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

Blush was very important to this look. The color of her cheeks is repeated on her lips and eyes. 

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

Decisions, decisions. 

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

First things first: Lining the lips for a perfect neutral pout. 

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

The Chantecaille L'Arbre Illumine Palette was basically a mood board for her look: monochromatic pinks, nudes and beiges. 

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

Highlighting on the high planes!

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

Now it's really coming together. 

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

Finishing touches: Setting Kate's skin with Chantecaille HD Perfecting Powder

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala Beauty

Out the door!

What do you think of Kate's ethereal beauty look?

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8, at 7 and 11 p.m.!

