Hundreds of celebrities attended the 2018 Met Gala on Monday and celebrated the most fashionable night of the year. However, there were a few famous faces missing from the big soirée. Here's a breakdown of who was M.I.A.

Beyoncé: Queen Bey was one A-lister noticeably missing from the red carpet. While the Grammy winner skipped last year's event because she was eight-months pregnant with twins, she normally attends the big event. Who could forget the famous elevator incident between Solange Knowles and Jay-Z?

So, where was the "Formation" singer? According to Vogue, the artist and her hubby took a last-minute vacation ahead of their On the Run II tour.

Chrissy Teigen: Teigen also skipped this year's Met Gala. The model is currently pregnant with her second child. She and husband John Legend are expecting a baby boy in June. While the Lip Sync Battle host admitted she was "very jealous" she was not attending the event, she also made light of the situation by providing a tutorial for her messy bun and sharing a photo of her resting on the couch—writing "waiting for my turn on the carpet."