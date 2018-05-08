Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Kanye West Missed the Met Gala and Slays in Her Black Bondage After-Party Dress

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 8, 2018 4:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Met Gala After Party 2018

BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet solo at Monday night's Met Gala; however, there's a reason her husband Kanye West missed the big soirée. 

"Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you're only finishing up five albums," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted that evening.

Of course, the reality star had her family and friends to keep her company. Kylie Jenner attended the gala with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were there, as well. Kim also shared photos of her hanging out with Sarah Jessica Parker, Donatella Versace, Cardi B and power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Read

Kim Kardashian Is a Golden Goddess in Versace at Met Gala 2018

Kim wore a gold Versace gown with a cross on it for the "Heavenly Bodies"-themed event. She donned a half-up-half-down hairstyle and showcased dramatic, liner-rimmed eyes. She accessorized the look with cross necklaces.

 

Donatella Versace, Gianni Versace

Ron Galella Collection \ Getty Images

However, the fun didn't stop once the Met Gala was over. Later on in the evening, Kim was spotted wearing a black bondage dress to an after-party. The dress may have been a slight nod to her Met Gala dress designer. Donatella once wore a similar black dress.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kardashian News , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cate Blanchett, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala After Party 2018

All of the Sinfully Glamorous Outfits the Stars Wore to the 2018 Met Gala After-Parties

Nick Jonas, 2018 Met Gala

Nick Jonas Rides the Subway to the 2018 Met Gala

Botched 413

Botched Patient and Self-Described "Plastic Surgery Enthusiast" Needs Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to Fix His Nose

Amber Portwood

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

BTS, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Vote For BTS' Best Music Video Ever Ahead of the Band's New Album Release

NCIS, Pauley Perrette

Pauley Perrette "Worried" About NCIS Fans Regarding Her "Sad" Exit: "I Did My Best Work For You"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.