Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet solo at Monday night's Met Gala; however, there's a reason her husband Kanye West missed the big soirée.

"Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you're only finishing up five albums," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted that evening.

Of course, the reality star had her family and friends to keep her company. Kylie Jenner attended the gala with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were there, as well. Kim also shared photos of her hanging out with Sarah Jessica Parker, Donatella Versace, Cardi B and power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.