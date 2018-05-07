Lily Aldridge's Met Gala 2018 Dress Revealed so Many Cool Secrets

The dress was also designed with standing and sitting positions in mind. When wearing a plunging neckline (Lily's featured a statement BVLGARI necklace), the fabric in the chest area can sometimes move when you sit, leaving you slightly exposed. Nope, not with Lily's dress. The designer added a clear, small piece of fabric to hold both sides of fabric together when she was ready to sit down. Genius!

Not only did the supermodel divulge the secrets behind her dress, but she also shared a few pro tips when attending the Met Gala. For instance, the bathroom is where it's really at.

"Everybody meets in the bathroom because the room is so huge, and you don't who's going to be there at any point in time. You could be in there, all the designers go in there, your friends meet up in there, and it's just where you hang out and chat in between the performances, the courses and just have a laugh—it's just fun," she explained.