Scarlett Johansson attended the 2018 Met Gala in a design by Marchesa.

The Avengers: Infinity War star walked the red carpet alongside boyfriend Colin Jost on Monday in New York City, but it's her choice of dress designer that has everyone talking. Seven months after allegations against Harvey Weinstein surfaced, Johansson attended fashion's biggest event of the year wearing a burgundy ombre gown by Marchesa, a company co-founded by Weinstein's ex-wife, Georgina Chapman. This is the first time an A-list star has worn Marchesa since the scandal broke.

Back in Oct. 2017, Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein Company, three days after the New York Times published a story about allegations of sexual misconduct stretching back over a decade.