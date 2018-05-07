Scarlett Johansson Wears Marchesa While Attending 2018 Met Gala With Colin Jost

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 7, 2018 7:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scarlett Johanson, Colin Jost, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Scarlett Johansson attended the 2018 Met Gala in a design by Marchesa.

The Avengers: Infinity War star walked the red carpet alongside boyfriend Colin Jost on Monday in New York City, but it's her choice of dress designer that has everyone talking. Seven months after allegations against Harvey Weinstein surfaced, Johansson attended fashion's biggest event of the year wearing a burgundy ombre gown by Marchesa, a company co-founded by Weinstein's ex-wife, Georgina Chapman. This is the first time an A-list star has worn Marchesa since the scandal broke.

Back in Oct. 2017, Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein Company, three days after the New York Times published a story about allegations of sexual misconduct stretching back over a decade.

Photos

2018 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Weinstein's spokesperson previously told E! News that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," adding that the producer never retaliated against any woman "for refusing his advances."

Shortly after the allegations against her husband surfaced, Chapman announced her decision to leave Weinstein. The duo reached a divorce settlement in early January.

Later that month, Marchesa canceled its New York Fashion Week show.

"Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their Fall 18 collection in an updated format this season," an official spokesperson for Marchesa told E! News at the time.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scarlett Johansson , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Couples , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cate Blanchett, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, 2018 Met Gala, Couples

2018 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Met Gala Couples: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Lead Looks

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Chemistry Is Undeniable at 2018 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Met Gala 2018, Couples

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Shine in Balmain at the 2018 Met Gala

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Touch Down at the 2018 Met Gala With Plenty of "Magic"

Khloe Kardashian

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Going Strong Despite Cheating Scandal?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.