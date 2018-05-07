Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:59 PM
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Paris Jackson and Miley Cyrus took to the 2018 Met Gala with designer Stella McCartney on Monday night in New York City.
The Met Gala, which this year has the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, is always held on the first Monday in May.
For the annual event, Michael Jackson's daughter opted for a brown Stella McCartney frock and ornate headdress.
Meanwhile, Miley opted for an old Hollywood look, a plunging black dress by McCartney.
The celebs posed with the designer, who is the daughter of Sir Paul McCartney, before heading into the museum's soiree. Stella rocked a green dress for her tour down the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Cardi B, Tom Brady, Gisele Bunchen, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Michelle Williams were just some of the famous faces who also dazzled on the red carpet at tonight's glittering gala.
For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!