If looks could kill!

Bella Hadid just shut it down at tonight's 2018 Met Gala, putting a haute couture spin on the star-studded event's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

And when it comes to drama, Bella certainly brought it. The 21-year-old turned heads in an all-black ensemble, which featured a patent leather bustier top complete with exaggerated shoulders and fingerless gloves. She completed the look with a black and gold veil, which trailed past her as she made her way up the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's ensemble is quite a departure from Bella's see-through catsuit at the 2017 Met Gala. Nonetheless, we're loving both super unique silhouettes.