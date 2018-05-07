Kendall Jenner Wears a Pants Version of Kim Kardashian's Look at Met Gala 2018

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:16 PM

How will Kendall Jenner top her 2017 Met Gala look? By taking a page out of Kim Kardashian West's style book, perhaps?

Let us take you down memory lane: The La Perla creation consisted of 85,000 crystals were strung together using a single thread. No fabric was used. And the model was basically naked. Fast forward to 2018, where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned an Off-White ensemble that looked kind of similar to Kim's 2017 Vivienne Westwood Met Gala dress. While the model's iteration featured tailored pants, both Kendall and Kim's all-white outfits featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and body-hugging silhouette. In 2017, Kim wore her lob slick-straight with a center part, while this year, Kendall opted for a long ponytail with a center part, courtesy of hairstylist Jen Atkin.

Older sisters know best, after all—which may be the reason why Kendall inadvertently chose to channel her sis. 

One thing we know for sure: Kendall will be comfortable whether she's dancing the night away or taking bathroom selfies. Last week at the Longchamp Fifth Avenue celebration, the supermodel revealed to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi how excited she was for the first Monday in May.

"Last year was officially my favorite, so I'm hoping this year will top it or be as good or anything. I'm excited. It's always a really nice time," Kendall said.

So what's the verdict, folks? Did Kendall outdo herself? Or did her look fall flat?

Tell us in the comments below! 

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

