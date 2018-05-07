Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 Met Gala

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 7, 2018 3:26 PM
They aren't hiding it anymore!
Riverdale co-stars and real-life loves Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse stepped out for their first red carpet as a couple tonight at the 2018 Met Gala, which is themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, in New York City. The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.
The two posed for photos together as they made their red carpet debut as a couple. For fashion's biggest night, Lili donned a diaphanous grey gown with a long train. Her boyfriend opted for a short-panted suit with a three-quarter-length coat.
The low-key couple have kept mum about their relationship ever since they were spotted getting cozy at Comic-Con 2017.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
On April 2, "Bughead" got caught kissing in public for the first time during a trip to Paris. The duo couldn't help but show their love for one and other while visiting the City of Love. This was the first time the quiet couple, who has managed to stay under the radar for months, was caught showing that kind of PDA.
For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!