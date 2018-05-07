Hailee Steinfeld Proves She's a Met Gala Pro in Her Eighth Appearance

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:29 PM

Hailee Steinfeld, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Consider Hailee Steinfeld Met Gala perfect.

As the red carpet opened up tonight for the annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Hollywood actress and pop singer proved she was a pro while making her—wait for it—eighth appearance.

Oh, and did we mention she's only 21 years old?

"It's the first Monday in May," Hailee shared on Instagram Stories before attending the star-studded event. "Tonight marks my eighth year in a row at the Met Gala."

She later posted a collage of all her red carpet looks from the event including dresses from Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Prada, Stella McCartney and other designers.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

As for tonight's look, Hailee has the honor of wearing a white Prabal Gurung gown with plenty of diamond jewelry including a tiara fit for a princess. She completed her look with white heels.

"Started at 14, now I'm here. #MetBall," the singer shared on Instagram while giving a sneak peek at her look.

Consider this look acca-awesome.

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

