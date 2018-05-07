Forget about fashion statements! These two want to make a relationship statement.

During tonight's 2018 Met Gala, Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin decided to step out in style—together!

While arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday evening, the "Stitches" singer showed up in a handsome Tommy Hilfiger suit and tie.

As for Hailey, she also wore a Tommy Hilfiger outfit tied to event's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." She completed her look with light pink hair and a floral crown.

E! News has learned the pair is expected to be seated at the designer's table with Tommy Hilfiger global brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton, Ruby Rose, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Winnie Harlow and Joan Smalls.