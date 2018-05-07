Rihanna Continues Her Reign as Pope of the Met Gala Red Carpet

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rihanna remains undefeated with her incredible style at the Met Gala 2018.
As a co-host of this year's annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, the Fenty designer showed up and showed out, once again. To honor the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," the star wore a pope-inspired look with an embellished mini dress with a matching belted train, jacket, mitre and sparkling Christian Louboutin heels. Although the silhouette of each piece of her ensemble is bold and unique, it's the crystallized fabric with a design reminiscent of traditionally Catholic textiles that is the hero of the look.
It's glam. It's bold. It standouts with ease on the red carpet. Rihanna wins, again.
To complement her outfit, the star accessorized with layers of silver-toned necklaces and diamond earrings. Her beauty is relatively simple with her hair tucked into the mitre (with the exception of one wavy strand peeking out) and a brilliant complexion, thanks to her Fenty products.
The event and her chosen ensemble come as perfect timing, as the "Wild Thoughts" singer is set to launch Savage, a new lingerie line, on May 11th, as well as celebrate her starring role in the upcoming movie Ocean's 8, alongside Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kahling, Sandra Bullock and more. The movie is centered on a jewelry heist at the Met Gala, so attending the event in a glimmering ensemble is perfect.
