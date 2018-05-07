Michael Phelps might be a gold medalist, but his son Boomer Phelps has won fans over time and time again with his cuteness.

Phelps' eldest son (he has a three-month old named Beckett Phelps) just celebrated his second birthday—he turned two years old on May 5—and we can't believe it's only been two years of cuteness. Seriously, we love Phelps and his amazing swimming talents, but his son has stolen the spotlight on numerous occasions. Is that really so bad? We don't think so!

In fact, if we had it our way we'd have more Boomer all day, every day. The good news is that in addition to his dad and mom, Nicole Johnson, posting photos of him on the regular, Michael's mini-me has his own Instagram account. Oh, we know you already follow him, so don't pretend you don't.