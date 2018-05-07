Met Gala 2018: Best Beauty on the Red Carpet

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The Met Gala red carpet was full of beautiful, celestial-inspired hair and makeup looks.
This year's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme inspired makeup artists like Mario Dedivanovic, who created Gabrielle Union and Kim Kardashian's looks, and Issa Rae's hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood to create angelic looks that made an impact in front of cameras. For us, angel-like beauty, which includes dewy complexions, barely-there makeup, halo-shaped braids and an emphasis on natural beauty, is the perfect inspiration for summer beauty trends. They'll hold up in hot weather and give you a heavenly glow—what could be better than that?