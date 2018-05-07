Met Gala 2018: The Riskiest Red Carpet Looks of the Night

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Worst Dressed, Doutzen Kroes

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

On the Met Gala red carpet, which celebrates creativity, design and fashion, celebrities are expected to wow.

However, in order to make an impact that has the world talking when the event is over (Think: Rihanna's yellow Guo Pei robe from 2015), celebrities have to take a major risk. You have to wear something that no one has seen before. 

With hours spent in fittings, the pressure is on the star, their stylist and the designer (chosen by Anna Wintour) to pick a museum exhibit-worthy gown that hugs the celeb's curves in all of the right ways, sparks conversation and aligns to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. If an A-lister really does it right, it's a process that requires a lot of preparation.

Photos

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the Met Gala 2018

Why? Making a valid effort to live up to the expectations of Vogue's Editor-in-Chief is what's important tonight. Even if a celebrity misses the bar, it's more appreciated than understated garments worn in fear of public ridicule. Bolder is better.

This evening, there were more than a few celebrities that took a major risk on the red carpet. Now, it's up to you to decide whether you love it or you hate it. Do these stars get a high-five or sent home with an "A" for effort?

Check out the riskiest looks of the night above!

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

RELATED ARTICLE: The Controversial Met Gala Dresses We Can't Stop Talking About

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Red Carpet
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Elon Musk, Grimes, 2018 Met Gala, Couples

Elon Musk and Grimes Couple Up at 2018 Met Gala

Met Gala Couples: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Lead Looks

Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala

Blake Lively Telling 2018 Met Gala Photographers to ''Calm Down'' Is a Big Mood

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Trolls 2018 Met Gala With Hilarious Red Carpet Hair Tutorial

ESC: Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala

Blake Lively Is as Ornate as a Catholic Cathedral at Met Gala 2018

ESC: Gigi Hadid, 2018 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid's Gown Mirrors the Beauty of Stained Glass at the Met Gala

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.