Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Going Strong Despite Cheating Scandal?

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She's back in action! 

Khloe Kardashian has been quietly enjoying her life as a new mama since she gave birth on April 12 to her daughter True Thompson. The reality star has posted only a few times to her Instagram, and hasn't made any comment about the cheating scandal between her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Looks like the two might still be going strong since Khloe was spotted with the basketball player grabbing a bite to eat recently. Plus, was seen cheering him on at his basketball game on Saturday night. It's just nice to see Khloe out and about again. Does this mean she'll be returning to Instagram soon? 

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Tristan Thompson , Babies , True Thompson , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Michael Phelps, Boomer Phelps

Boomer Phelps Is 2 and Already a Social Media Star! Look Back at His Cutest Moments With Dad Michael and More

Adele

Rose From Titanic, Dolly Parton and More: Vote for Adele's Most Hilarious Costume Ever!

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Total Divas Season 7 Cast

Total Divas Renewed for Two More Seasons!

Queen Helena, The Royals 410

OMG! Queen Helena Attacks Willow's Mother and Pulls Out Her Hair (Dynasty-Style!) on The Royals

Kim D., Botched 413

RHONJ Star Kim D. Wants to Fix Her "Displaced" Boobs on Botched, But Can Dr. Terry Dubrow Make it Happen?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.