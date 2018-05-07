Allison Mack is married to Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, federal prosecutors said in court documents obtained by E! News.

The Smallville star—who is facing sex crime charges in connection with purported self-help organization NXIVM—wed Clyne in February 2017 and lives with her in New York, the transcripts state. Both Mack and Clyne's social media accounts feature photos with each other.

Last month, Mack (along with the organization's founder Keith Raniere) was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. After being released on $5 million bond and placed under house arrest, Mack plead not guilty to all three charges.