Pauley Perrette is worried. The actress is leaving NCIS on Tuesday, May 8 after 15 seasons as Abby Scuito, and her exit might not be a happy one. Spoiler alert!

Part one of Perrette's exit ended with Abby being held up at gunpoint. Instead of offering up her belongings, she instead offered to help the mugger. The episode ended with a bang. The preview for part two, titled "Two Steps Back," featured Abby in a hospital bed with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) at her side.

"I'm so worried about you guys for Tuesdays episode of the #GoodbyeAbby," Perrette tweeted. "It's sad, But I hope, hope, hope you will all watch. I want the world to watch. I did my best work for you. And TONS of flashbacks. Everyone is there. Love you! Get everyone to watch please."