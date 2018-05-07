Twins share a unique bond. They are each other's other half. They have their own language, their own way of communicating that leaves the rest of the world wondering just what they're talking about.

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry can tell you all about it.

"The only thing we can't do is feel each other's pain. If I pinch myself..." Tamera said, giving her wrist a slight pinch, on Larry King Now in 2014. "But I know what she's thinking right now," interjected Tia, who's 2 minutes younger. "She can't hide anything from me and vice versa."

They proceeded to spend half the interview answering in unison and finishing each other's sentences. As usual.