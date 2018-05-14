by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:00 AM
If there's one thing Kristin Cavallari knows how to do, it's keep it real.
In this supertease for her new E! series Very Cavallari, which premieres Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., the reality star turned business mogul gets real with her Uncommon James employees and her husband, former NFL star Jay Cutler.
"This is a really big deal for me," Kristin stresses. "So I hired more girls to help out."
But sometimes, more help means more problems.
"I hired everybody to make my life easier, and I feel like it's just creating more and more problems for me," and emotional Kristin admits.
When it comes to her husband of five years, things are a little more calm.
"Jay is a different breed. Writing me love emails and love letters. I don't know what happened," Kristin jokes.
She's got more than a few balls in the air, but can she balance a big move, her family and a burgeoning business?
See all the very real moments coming to Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8!
Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!
