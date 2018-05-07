Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino celebrated a major milestone this weekend.

On Sunday, the Jersey Shore star revealed he's now been sober for more than two years.

"28 months clean and sober," the reality star wrote on Instagram. "Here is MY 2 year medallion. We do recover."

The news comes just a few months after Sorrentino pleaded guilty to a charge of tax evasion.

This isn't the first time Sorrentino has opened up about his sobriety. During an interview with E! News, the MTV star said he hoped to set a "good example" for the "recovery world" that "it is possible to have fun and dance in the club without drinking."