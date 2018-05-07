If you weren't excited about Stranger Things season three, perhaps what Noah Schnapp told E! News will change your mind.

"Season three, honestly, it's, like, amazing," Schnapp told E! News' Sibley Scoles at Netflix's FYSee event. "I think it's better than one and two."

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the series, said he's read four scripts for the new season and writers at work crafting the remainder. The cast and crew recently returned to work on the sci-fi series and announced the new and returning cast members. Returning alongside Schnapp are Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink.