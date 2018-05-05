Michael Phelps is going for the gold as best dad!

On his son's second birthday, the Olympian shared a sweet photo of the father/son duo and wrote an adorable tribute to Boomer Phelps to his 3.3 million followers.

The proud papa posted on Instagram and wrote, "Happy bday @boomerrphelps !! I love you so much little man... may this be your best 2nd bday your heart dreamt of!"

The photo shows the swimmer and his adoring son dressed in bathrobes. The pair have big smiles on their faces.

The Olympic gold medalist and his wife, former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson, welcomed their second baby together, a baby boy named Beckett Richard Phelps, in February.