Michael Phelps Wishes Son Boomer Phelps a Happy 2nd Birthday With Sweet Photo

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 5, 2018 7:09 PM

Michael Phelps is going for the gold as best dad!

On his son's second birthday, the Olympian shared a sweet photo of the father/son duo and wrote an adorable tribute to Boomer Phelps to his 3.3 million followers.

The proud papa posted on Instagram and wrote, "Happy bday @boomerrphelps !! I love you so much little man... may this be your best 2nd bday your heart dreamt of!"

The photo shows the swimmer and his adoring son dressed in bathrobes. The pair have big smiles on their faces.

The Olympic gold medalist and his wife, former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson, welcomed their second baby together, a baby boy named Beckett Richard Phelps, in February.

Meanwhile, Boomer, who is quite the social media star with over 780,000 Instagram followers, also had a post on his personal Instagram.

Boomer's Instagram account had a photo of the bathroom-clad cutie (nice panda robe!), along with the caption, "So I guess today is my birthday?!! It's been so much fun playing in the pool and hanging out with my fam today! Time to take a nap and see what other amazing things are planned for later."

Sounds like Boomer's livin' the good life!

Michael Phelps, Nicole Phelps, Boomer Phelps, Instagram

Instagram

Last year, Michael and Nicole threw the kiddo an appropriately themed "Boomer's First Shark Attack" bash.

The party was attended by the family's closest loved ones featured a nautical-inspired cake (giant shark included!) and plenty of under the sea decorations. 

Safe to say it's been quite a year for this celeb kid! We can't wait for your first Olympic games. 

