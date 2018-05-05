Inside Eva Longoria's Star-Studded, Pajama-Themed Baby Shower

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 5, 2018 3:30 PM
Eva Longoria's baby shower was the place to be Saturday afternoon!
The pajama-themed party brought out Desiree Ansari, Robin Antin, Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Marcia Cross, Melissa Fumero, Melanie Griffith, Carla Jimenez, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Justina Machado, Alex Meneses, Andrea Navedo, Ken Paves, Ellen Rakieten, Diana Maria Riva, Charlene Roxborough, Roselyn Sanchez, Marisa Tomei, Denyse Tontz, Denise Vasi, Lisa Vidal, Anne Winters and more. Many hopped in a photo booth to celebrate "Baby Baston." The brunch was held at Lombardi House in Hollywood. "Guests had fun in the photo booth with props, and they printed out their photos that said 'Baby Baston.' There was a Blood Mary bar and a lot of rosé being passed around," a source tells E! News. "They also had massage chairs and hair and makeup if anybody wanted to get glammed up."
Longoria dressed her baby bump in a lacy, strapless white dress.
Priv offered Longoria's guests on-demand salon and spa services, such as hair braiding and manicures, and people played a funny game called "Guess What's She's In—Porn or Labor?" Yellow balloons spelling "Baby Baston" were on display outside, near the shaded dining tables. Throughout the day, the actress and her pals shared pics from the outdoor event on Instagram:
Celebrating with @evalongoria today - baby Baston has the cutest, smartest, coolest mom ever.
A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on
Longoria has a lot to celebrate this weekend, as Overboard hit theaters Friday. At the film's premiere, the mom-to-be told E! News it would be her last appearance before she welcomes her first child, a baby boy, with husband José "Pepe" Antonio Bastón. "I can't wait to meet him. I just can't wait to see what his personality is like, what he looks like, how much hair he's going to have," she said. "There's so much to look forward to, and it's becoming more real every day."
Saturday's shower was held in the garden. At the end, Bastón showed up "and Eva got very emotional when she saw him. She was so happy he was there and they could celebrate their baby together," the source tells E! News. "He gave a speech and thanked people for coming."
Longoria left with dozens of baby gifts, including bath toys, books, car seats, clothes and a stroller. As the source said, "She loved the day and being surrounded by so many close friends."
The actress, who got married in 2016, announced her pregnancy at the end of last year.
