Get a look at Louis!

Prince William and Kate Middleton "are very pleased" to share two portraits of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis today; Kate shot the intimate images at Kensington Palace. Louis' portrait was taken Apr. 26, and Charlotte' portrait—in which she gave her baby brother a kiss on the forehead—was taken May 2, her third birthday. Prince George was not photographed. (After Charlotte's birth in 2015, Kate photographed George giving his sibling a kiss on the head.)

In a statement to E! News, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Their Royal Highnesses "would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis," as well as those "for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

The public last saw Charlotte on Apr. 23, just hours after Louis was born, as she waved to photographers stationed outside St. Mary's Hospital in London. Louis (pronounced Loo-ee) is named after Prince Philip's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten. He is fifth in line to the throne, after his grandfather, Prince Charles; his father, William; and his siblings, George and Charlotte.