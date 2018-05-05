The Vampire Diaries' Steven R. McQueen Calls Off Engagement to Allie Silva

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 5, 2018 10:46 AM

Allie Silva, Steven McQueen

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Thirst Project

Steven R. McQueen has called off his engagement to fiancée Allie Silva.

Last night, the Vampire Diaries alum attended the Voices In Displacement Gala hosted by The Syrian American Medical Society and while at the event he revealed the news. When asked about how the wedding planning was going, the 29-year-old told Us Weekly, "You know what? Actually, we called it off."

"We did," he added. "But yeah, it’s just the way it was. It happened."

The actor told the outlet that instead of dating he's currently "enjoying me time."

In January, the actor and the model both took to their Instagram pages to post the engagement news, sharing a black and white photo of the two kissing and holding hands over a romantic dinner.

"She said yes," McQueen wrote at the time.

"My best friend, love of my life...YES, yes yes a million times over @steven_r_mcqueen," Silver said.

McQueen and Silva, whose full first name is Alexandra, began dating more than a year ago. He made their relationship Instagram-official in late 2016.

Photos

Celebrity Post-Split Outfits

Prior to their engagement, the couple had traveled together to a variety of places, such as Nicaragua, where they helped build homes, and also snowy Park City, Utah, where they rang in the new year prior to getting betrothed.

 

McQueen made his debut as Jeremy Gilbert on the CW show The Vampire Diaries in 2009. He is also known for his role of Jimmy Borelli on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

Fans may also remember that more than a decade ago McQueen played Kyle Hunter on Everwood.

