Mandy Moore is officially a bride!

E! News can confirm that the This Is Us star married Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith in front of family and close friends Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

A source told E! News that the ceremony was "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening."

The private wedding ceremony comes after Mandy hinted to E! News that her ceremony wouldn't be an over-the-top affair. It seemed like a very convivial gathering. The source added, "There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people."

According to the insider, the look of the wedding was "very boho," which included "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers."

After the nuptials, guests then traveled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Some attendees include Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.