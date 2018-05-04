EXCLUSIVE!

Mandy Moore Admits Her Wedding Could Happen at a "Moment's Notice"

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 4, 2018 3:36 PM

Mandy Moore is ready to say "I Do."

Close to eight months after the This Is Us star got engaged to Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, fans of the couple are wondering when they could get married.

As it turns out, the pair's special ceremony may happen sooner rather than later.  

"I think we have a general ballpark idea of when we want it to happen, but I think because it's not going to be some lavish affair, its maybe something that isn't going to require as much planning or at least that's what I'm telling myself," she told E! News' Sibley Scoles exclusively. "I picked a funny profession for someone who doesn't like all the attention focused on them so I've already done my girls weekend."

Mandy continued, "It was sort of a birthday/bachelorette girls weekend all rolled into one and that was fabulous and fantastic so now I sort of feel like it could happen at a moment's notice. Maybe I won't even tell people and they'll just show up at the house and it will just unfold."

You hear that friends? If you get invited to Mandy's place, be prepared for anything!

Mandy shared her wedding update while supporting The Rinse, Recycle, Repeat Campaign that aims to educate young people across America on the importance of recycling responsibly in the bathroom to help care for the planet.

As a Garnier Brand Ambassador, Mandy is partnering with DoSomething.org to become the face of the important campaign.

In regards to Mandy's personal home, it's finally complete after more than a year of home renovations. To say she is relieved may just be an understatement.

"It's just nice to feel settled and nice to have a home together and pets are all happy. I have a swimming pool for the first time since I like grew up in Florida," she shared with E! News. "I was sort of like hopping around for the last couple of years since the show started so you really don't realize how nice it is to have a place to call home and not have stuff in boxes and living out of a suitcase."

She added, "I love being home more than before."

