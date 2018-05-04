5 Reasons Why Tarek El Moussa Will Overcome His Latest Back Injury

Tarek El Moussa is ready to overcome another injury.

On Thursday evening, the Flip or Flop star shared some "awful news" with his followers on Instagram. As it turns out, the proud father injured his back again.

"Last time I lost 50 pounds and was taking large amounts of pain meds to try and help the pain. Truthfully those meds really affected my mental and physical state and changed who I was. Last time I hurt my back it took me a year and a half to recover. As of today I can barely walk..." Tarek shared online. "I honestly can't even believe this is happening, I feel like it's a bad dream that I will wake up from."

The HGTV star continued, "I will be truthful and say I'm very down because of this. It is going to take a lot of positivity and strength to go through this a second time. I will stay positive and I will fight to get healthy again. I appreciate all the support. T."

