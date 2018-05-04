Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Honeymoon Is Delayed

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 4, 2018 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, CHOGM 2018

Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's honeymoon will be worth the wait! 

Kensington Palace confirmed Friday that the soon-to-be husband and wife will not embark on a romantic getaway immediately after their May 19 nuptials. Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan's first official engagement as a married couple is scheduled for the week after the wedding. 

Their honeymoon will happen eventually, though official dates and a location have not been announced. 

Contrary to reports that indicate the lovebirds will celebrate their marriage in Namibia, a source previously told E! News it is not in fact apart of their travel itinerary. As of a few weeks ago, the insider said their trip had only recently been booked, explaining, "Going somewhere they can bring minimal security too and not worry about people seeing them has been of the utmost importance." 

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

And as the countdown continues for the couple's wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, both Prince Harry and Meghan are dotting their I's and crossing their T's before the big day. 

The palace shared a plethora of other wedding updates, including plans for Markle's father to walk her down the aisle, how Princess Diana's memory will be honored with her three siblings attending, and the bride's decision to forgo a maid of honor

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan and Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 p.m. the week before everything you need to know. And don't miss E!'s The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana to Meghan pre-wedding special airing Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Honeymoon , Royals , Royal Wedding , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chewbacca

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Meghan Markle Won't Have a Maid of Honor at Royal Wedding

Princess Diana, Meghan Markle

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Honoring Princess Diana at Royal Wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Father Will Walk Her Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

The Crown Season 3 Cast Officially Adds Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Watkins

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Hope for Meghan Markle's Future as a Royal

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.