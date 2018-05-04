The Popular Workout Naomi Campbell Won't Do

There's no doubt that Naomi Campbell is a timeless beauty.

Her flawless complexion and toned figured would make anyone ask, "What's your secret?" But, at age 47, the model revealed that she doesn't have one. She doesn't sip from a super-exclusive fountain of youth or anything like that.

"I work out," she told E! News at a party celebrating the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Collection. "But not [at] a regular type of gym—no machines."

Before you ditch your favorite treadmill (you know, the one you don't mind waiting for), the supermodel doesn't promise that quitting workout machines will make help you achieve your summer body. It's just her preference.